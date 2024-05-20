Shruti Hassan Shares an Adorable Childhood Pic With Family

Shruti Hassan took to Instagram to share an unseen family photo with her parents, Kamal Hassan and Sarika. The Pan-Indian actress has always utilized opportunities to display the close bond she has with her family, on social media.

On May 19, the 'Salaar' actress shared the unseen photo on her Instagram stories. Her fans drew a resemblance to Shruti and her mother Sarika. Shruti has grown up to look exactly like her mother. The photo showcases Shruti as a little child in a mustard yellow traditional combo of a skirt and a top, held by her father Kamal, wearing a plain shirt paired with a mundu. Sarika stood beside the father-daughter duo in what appeared to be a beige saree with pieces of gold jewelry.

On the work front, Kamal Hassan will be seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and many more actors. He also has many engaging projects coming up like Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life' alongside STR, Trisha, Nassar, and others in crucial roles.

Daughter Shruti will star in Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie' alongside Rajnikanth and another project alongside Advi Sesh in Shaneil Deo's Dacoit.