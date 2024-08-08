Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Engagement Dress by Manish Malhotra

Here is Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement saree details shared by popular designer Manish Malhotra

"Draped in a medley of textile specially sourced from the weaving communities of Andhra Pradesh, Sobhita was keen that this personal moment reflect her roots as well as pay homage to its rich traditions. She is wearing Uppada silk (from the region Uppada, Andhra Pradesh) in the golden blush colour of the Kanakaambaram, a traditional temple flower commonly worn in the hair by Telugu women as well as the eternal Padmam (lotus) The silhouette, referenced from paintings of iconic Telugu artist ‘Bapu’ - is a derivation of the classic half-saree style worn by young women of South India."

Naga Chaitanya's engagement dress also designed by Manish Malhotra

"Naga Chaitanya is wearing our interpretation of the classic Pattu pancha, laalchi and kanduva- a traditional 3 piece set worn by the men of Andhra Pradesh. The elegance of ivory brocade and muted gold tussar silk is complimented with accents of dori work in antique gold zari . Custom made"