Sharrath Marar to Head High-Level Committee for Telangana Television Awards 2024

The Telangana Government has constituted a high-level committee to frame modalities, regulations, and the logo design for the upcoming Telangana Television Awards 2024, an event aimed at recognising excellence in the regional television industry.

The committee will be headed by noted film producer Sharrath Marar, who has been entrusted with the responsibility of shaping the structure and vision of the awards to ensure transparency and inclusivity across categories.

Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said the move underscores the government’s efforts to strengthen the television and entertainment sectors by providing platforms that celebrate creativity and innovation. “Telangana is emerging as a hub for film and television excellence, and these initiatives reaffirm our commitment to nurturing local talent,” he said.

This development comes as part of the government’s broader plan to promote the State’s creative ecosystem. Earlier this year, it successfully hosted the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards on June 14, 2025, and launched the ‘Film in Telangana’ portal to facilitate film production and encourage film and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism.

Officials said the Telangana Television Awards will serve as a major platform to honour the best in storytelling, technical craft, and artistic performance, further boosting morale within the television industry.