Seetha Payanam Is A Film Families Can Watch Together in Theatres: Arjun Sarja

Arjun Sarja is gearing up for the release of Seetha Payanam, a multi-lingual emotional drama directed and produced under his banner Shri Ram Films International. The film stars Niranjan and marks the debut of his daughter Aishwarya Arjun as the female lead, with Dhruva Sarja playing a key role. The film releases on February 14. During promotions, Arjun Sarja spoke to the media about the film, launching his daughter, and much more.

Q: What was the strategy behind releasing Seetha Payanam in four languages?

Arjun: Earlier, I used to make films in two or three languages. But this story carries a universal concept. It’s a feel-good subject that connects beyond language barriers. Anyone, anywhere can relate to it. That’s why I decided to release it in four languages.

Q: Did producing a film with your daughter affect budget planning?

Arjun: When I work with my family, I have complete control over the budget. I know exactly where to spend and how much. That gives me comfort and clarity while producing.

Q: Why did you choose Telugu to introduce Aishwarya?

Arjun: The Telugu film industry has given me immense love and respect. Telugu audiences have always supported me. So, I wanted to launch my daughter here first.

Q: Was another hero initially considered for the project?

Arjun: Yes, the story was ready and we initially considered Vishwak Sen. Sometimes things don’t go as planned. But we didn’t change even a single scene in the script. Niranjan stepped into the role. There are no issues with Vishwak Sen—everything is settled. Life is a circle; there are no grudges. If things align, we may work together in the future.

Q: Usually star sons are launched. You are launching your daughter. Why?

Arjun: Not just sons—daughters are heirs too. There should be no discrimination. We must support their interests. My daughter loves acting, so I brought her into films.

Q: What kind of elements does Seetha Payanam have?

Arjun: It’s a mature story. It’s not just about love; there are multiple emotional layers. Loving your family and loving your country is also patriotism. Audiences will feel the depth when they watch it.

Q: How important is action in the film?

Arjun: There are action sequences that mass audiences will enjoy, but nothing is forced. Everything is part of the narrative. Anup Rubens has delivered excellent songs and background score that elevate the film beautifully.

Q: What roles do you still want to explore as an actor?

Arjun: I’ve always wanted to do diverse roles. Abhimanyudu brought me great appreciation. Whether it’s a villain or even a comedian, I want to prove myself in every angle. My next film will be an out-and-out action entertainer.

Q: What was the censor board’s response?

Arjun: They were very emotional after watching the film. They appreciated it a lot and passed it with a clean ‘U’ certificate without a single cut.

Q: How did the idea of Seetha Payanam originate?

Arjun: I conceived this idea 13 years ago. It stayed in my mind all these years. I had even shared the core point with my daughter back then. Eventually, I developed it into a full-fledged script. I wanted to introduce her with a meaningful story.

Q: Tell us about the hero and heroine’s roles.

Arjun: These roles are not written just for glamour or songs. Every character has depth and purpose. There’s huge scope for performance. Audiences will definitely talk about Aishwarya and Niranjan’s roles after watching the film. We’ve portrayed a father-daughter relationship in a way never seen before.

Q: Which is more comfortable for you—acting or directing?

Arjun: I have five or six scripts ready. Right now, I prefer directing over acting. My next project will be a mass action film—no love story, no songs. Pure action. I’ll play a role suitable to my age.

Q: Is Hanuman Junction 2 possible?

Arjun: I would love to make Hanuman Junction 2. Just yesterday I spoke to Jagapathi Babu and he also expressed interest. But we need a strong story. If someone brings the right script, I’ll direct and produce it myself.

Q: Which of your old films would you like to re-release?

Arjun: Gentleman. That film is still relevant today. It suits current social situations as well. I would love to re-release it.

Q: Will you enter politics?

Arjun: I don’t have much understanding of politics, and it doesn’t suit me. I’m happy acting and directing (laughs). I do want to do good for people—but politics is a different path.

Q: Finally, what would you like to say about Seetha Payanam?

Arjun: Seetha Payanam is made for all sections of the audience—from Gen Z to elders. It’s a film that the entire family can watch together in theatres.