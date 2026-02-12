February 13 School Holiday or Not? Check State-Wise Update Here

Many students and parents are searching to find out whether February 13 will be a school holiday or a regular working day. As of now, February 13 is a normal working day for schools across most states in India, as there are no major festivals, national holidays, or government-declared occasions scheduled for tomorrow.

Schools are expected to function as usual with regular classes, examinations, and academic activities continuing as per timetable.

State-Wise School Status on February 13

Here’s a quick look at major states:

Telangana

All government and private schools in Telangana are expected to remain open on February 13. There is no festival or official holiday notification for this date.

Andhra Pradesh

Schools across Andhra Pradesh will function normally, as there are no declared holidays for February 13.

Karnataka

Educational institutions in Karnataka are likely to remain open, with regular academic schedules in place.

Kerala

Kerala schools are also expected to operate as usual, unless any district-level administrative order is issued due to unforeseen circumstances.

Tamil Nadu

There is no announced public or school holiday in Tamil Nadu for February 13. Schools will function normally.

Delhi

Schools in Delhi are scheduled to remain open, as February 13 is not listed as a public holiday.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, schools are expected to conduct regular classes, since there is no state-wide holiday declared.

Madhya Pradesh

Schools in Madhya Pradesh will also remain open, with no official closure notice for February 13.

Are There Any Exceptions?

While February 13 is not a designated holiday, local or district-level holidays may be declared in rare cases due to:

Severe weather conditions (heavy rain, cold wave, etc.)

Local elections

Administrative reasons

School-specific events

Parents are advised to check with their respective schools for any local announcements.

February 13 is a regular school day across India, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and most other states.

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