Sara Ali Khan’s Saudi Arabia Holiday: Bikinis, Burpees, Desert Vibes in AlUla

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently enjoyed a picturesque getaway to AlUla, Saudi Arabia, where she combined fashion, fitness, and family time during her desert holiday.

Sara was accompanied by her mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri on the trip. Sharing glimpses from the vacation on Instagram, the actress posted a series of photos and videos that showcased her vibrant outfits, poolside moments, and desert workouts.

In one post, Sara quoted The Alchemist, writing, “Maybe God created the desert so that man could appreciate the date trees.” The collection of images featured her relaxing in a pool, donning a brown animal-print bikini paired with a white straw hat. Another picture captured her enjoying a night swim in a colourful chevron halter-neck bikini.

Sara’s AlUla vacation also included glimpses of her doing burpees in the golden desert sands, reflecting her trademark blend of fitness and fun. Fans praised her for effortlessly balancing glamour and wellness throughout her trip.

For a day of sightseeing in the desert with her mother Amrita Singh, Sara opted for an elegant all-white outfit featuring a button-down half-sleeve shirt and matching flared pants. She completed the look with a sporty cap and stylish sunglasses. During the trip, the actress also showcased two other chic looks — a crocheted white mini dress teamed with a straw hat, and a casual black tank top paired with flared pants.

Fitness in the Desert

Even on vacation, Sara didn’t skip her workout routine. In one of the videos she shared, the actress was seen doing burpees against the breathtaking desert backdrop. She sported a grey, backless sports bra and bright pink shorts for the outdoor fitness session, perfectly blending her love for travel and fitness.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan Enjoys Desert Vibes in Saudi Arabia: Holiday Vacation Pics Out