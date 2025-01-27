Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Collections: 276 Crore Plus Gross WW in 13 Days, 2.7 Million USD in North America

Venkatesh’s latest blockbuster Sankranthiki Vasthunam directed by Anil Ravipudi, has now set an extraordinary benchmark in Telugu cinema. The film continues its record-breaking spree, achieving new heights on its 13th day, and surpassing some of the biggest names in the industry.

On its 13th day, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam left a significant mark by outgrossing the historic Baahubali 2. While Rajamouli’s magnum opus collected around 4.68 Cr share on its 13th day, Anil Ravipudi’s directorial earned a stunning 6.77 Cr share in the Telugu states.

In just 13 days, the film has grossed over 276 Cr+ worldwide, a monumental achievement for a film of its scale. Notably, in the Nizam region, it collected a remarkable 5.5 Cr share on its 13th day, which is equal to its collection on 4th day.

The film presented by Dil Raju and produced by Shirish on Sri Venkateswara Creations has also made waves in North America, where it crossed the $2.7M mark. This feat makes it the highest-grossing film among senior heroes in the region. Furthermore, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has earned a place among the top 13 all-time highest-grossing Telugu films in North America.