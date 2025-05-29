Samantha vs Sobhita: Who Has a Higher Net Worth?

Naga Chaitanya's personal life is a social media sensation, with constant comparisons being made between his ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Sobhita Dhulipala. Although Samantha has a bigger fan base, the majority of Naga Chaitanya's followers are firm supporters of Sobhita.

In recent times, fans and netizens have focused on both actresses' financial positions. Let us see the comparison of their net worths.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has solidly carved a niche for herself as one of the top actresses in South Indian cinema, performing exceptionally well in Telugu and Tamil films. She recently ventured into Bollywood as well and allegedly charged a whopping ₹10 crore for her appearance in the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. She also allegedly charged ₹5 crore for her dance number in the superhit movie Pushpa.

Aside from her work in acting, Samantha earns more than ₹8 crore annually from endorsing brands. She endorses a number of top global brands, such as Samsung and Tommy Hilfiger.

As for properties, Samantha boasts of a premium duplex apartment worth ₹8 crore and a spacious three-bedroom villa worth approximately ₹15 crore. Her automobile collection consists of high-profile models like the Jaguar XF, Land Rover, Porsche, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.

As for Sobhita Dhulipala, her net worth is placed between ₹7 and ₹10 crore. While she is increasingly becoming known in the movie industry, it seems she is still below Samantha's financial status.

In terms of wealth, Samantha is definitely a step ahead, with her net worth being at least two to three times that of Sobhita's.