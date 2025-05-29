Himachal Pradesh School Summer Holidays from June 1 to 30!

The Himachal Pradesh education department has announced a month-long summer holiday for schools in the Una district, spanning from June 1 to June 30. This decision aims to provide relief to students and teachers from the severe heatwave gripping the region. After the summer break, schools will reopen on July 1.

As per the revised schedule, Una schools will be closed for the whole month of June and will open on July 1. Post-opening of classes, the students will go to school until August 2, and then there will be a short break between August 3 and August 12. The revised schedule has been designed to give students proper rest and respite from the hot weather.

The move to announce school holidays was taken due to the increasing temperatures in Una, which usually range from 44 to 45 degrees Celsius in June. Teacher unions had been asking the government to either advance the summer vacations or set a different school calendar to save the students and faculty from the heat.

The Una district contains a total of 744 government institutions, such as senior secondary schools, high schools, middle schools, and primary schools, which are attended by thousands of students daily. The decision by the education department is likely to provide relief to these students and assist them in dealing with the severe heat.

It is to be noted that the government of Punjab has also announced summer vacations for all schools within the state from June 2 to June 30, 2025, in light of the intense heatwave hitting different parts of northern India. The move will impact government, aided, and private schools.

In announcing school holidays, both the Himachal Pradesh and the Punjab governments hope to put the welfare and security of the students first ahead of the intense heatwave.

Also read: AP LAWCET/PGLCET Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Hall Ticket Link to be Released Soon on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in - May 30, 2025