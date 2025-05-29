The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the release date for the AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET 2025 admit cards. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exams can download their hall tickets from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, starting May 30, 2025.

Downloading Admit Card: A Step-by-Step Process

Download the AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET 2025 admit cards by following these easy steps:

Visit the official website: apsche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET

Click on the notification with the title "AP LAWCET & PGLCET Hall Ticket - 2025"

Put in the login details, i.e., username/application number, date of birth, registered mobile number, and qualifying exam hall ticket number

Click on the download option to receive your admit card

Exam Day Instructions: Important Guidelines to Remember

On exam day, candidates have to follow the guidelines below to avoid disqualification:

Bring your AP LAWCET admit card along with any valid identification proof

Carry a black or blue ballpoint pen

Undertake biometric authentication, such as a photograph and left-hand thumbprint

Get acquainted with the test system and on-screen instructions

Do not carry electrical appliances, notes, or any other materials to the exam center

Dress comfortably and weather-wise

Exam Details: Important Information to Keep in Mind

The AP LAWCET 2025 examination is to be held on June 05, 2025, and will be carried out for entry into both 3-year and 5-year LLB courses. The AP PGLCET examination will also take place on the same day for entry into LLM courses.

Significance of Admit Card: Don't Forget to Bring It

The admit card is a very important document that should be brought by the candidates to the exam hall. Without it, they will not be allowed entry into the exam hall. The candidates are recommended to download their admit cards a few days in advance and safely store them to prevent last-minute inconvenience.

By adhering to these guidelines and instructions, candidates can have a hassle-free and smooth experience on the day of the exam.

