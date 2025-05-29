NTPC Recruitment: 150 Deputy Manager Posts, Selection Process and Eligibility Criteria

NTPC Limited has published an advertisement for the recruitment of Deputy Manager vacancies in 2025. The firm is seeking to recruit 150 employees in the Electrical, Mechanical, and Control & Instrumentation departments.

Post Details

Deputy Manager (Electrical): 40 vacancies

Deputy Manager (Mechanical): 70 vacancies

Deputy Manager (C&I): 40 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants should possess a BE/BTech degree in the concerned discipline (Electrical/Mechanical/Control & Instrumentation) with a minimum of 60% marks.

Work experience in the concerned field is essential.

Maximum age limit: 40 years

Salary

The shortlisted candidates will get a monthly salary ranging from ₹70,000 - ₹2,00,000.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in a written exam and interview.

Application Process

Online applications have to be submitted via the NTPC Limited website.

Last date to apply: June 9, 2025

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can submit applications for the Deputy Manager positions by accessing the NTPC Limited website at (link not provided). The online portal will remain open until June 9, 2025.

About NTPC Limited

NTPC Limited is one of the premier power generation firms in India, and it remains an important player in India's energy sector. With this hiring campaign, the firm is looking to recruit highly skilled professionals who will assist its growth and prosperity.

Conclusion

The NTPC Limited 2025 recruitment is a good chance for those with an Electrical, Mechanical, and Control & Instrumentation background to be a part of a top power generation company. Those interested should apply online within the deadline to reap the benefits.

