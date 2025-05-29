JEE Advanced 2025 Results on June 2: Check JoSAA Counselling Schedule Here

The results for JEE Advanced 2025 will be announced on June 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website: jeeadv.ac.in. The exam was conducted on May 18, 2025, in two shifts – morning (9 AM to 12 PM) and afternoon (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM) – for admissions into B.Tech programs across 23 IITs in India.

Steps to Check Results

Visit jeeadv.ac.in

Click on “JEE Advanced Result 2025” link

Enter login credentials

Submit and download the scorecard

Print the scorecard for use in counselling

Counselling Schedule by JoSAA

The JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) counselling process will begin from June 3, 2025. Students can lock their choices in the first phase until June 11. Seat allocation will happen in six rounds: June 14, 21, 28 and July 4, 10, 16.

Institutes Participating in JoSAA

This year, 127 institutions will participate in JoSAA counselling, including:

23 IITs

31 NITs

26 IIITs

47 Other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs)

AAT 2025 for B.Arch Admissions

Candidates interested in B.Arch programs must appear for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT 2025). Only those who qualified in JEE Advanced are eligible. AAT 2025 will be held on June 5, as announced by IIT Kanpur.

Preliminary Answer Key & Response Sheet

IIT Kanpur, the organizing institute, has already released the response sheets and preliminary answer key. Candidates can download them by logging into the official portal.

For more updates, visit josaa.nic.in.