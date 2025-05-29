Sara Ali Khan shares what to do when ‘romantic feeling awakens’ during the monsoon

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share what she does when that 'romantic feeling awakens' during the monsoon.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Simmba' actress shared a couple of her stunning selfies alongside a poetic note. Unleashing her poetic side, Sara wrote, “Monsoon mein bharo mugge Aur cozy hokar suno Zamaana Lage Romance wali feeling jab jage Think of aapke pyaare sage.” In the images, the actress is seen wearing a stylish, sleek, body-hugging silhouette crafted from bonded crepe. In the candid shots, Sara could be seen striking different poses for the camera.

On May 28, the 'Kedarnath' actress was spotted at the launch of the song ‘Zamaana Lage’ from the upcoming film “Metro… In Dino.” The film’s first song from the aromatic drama was released in a star-studded event attended by the cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The music director Pritam, along with singers like Papon and Shashwat Singh, were also present to celebrate the launch.

The music video begins on a rainy day with Arijit's soulful vocals setting the mood of love as Aditya’s character bids farewell to Sara at the train station. The scene then shifts to Ali and Fatima celebrating Holi together. It also tells the story of Anupam and Neena, shown riding a scooter and strolling through the city. Meanwhile, Pankaj and Konkona’s characters enjoy a beach outing, sharing tender and sweet moments.

Directed by Anurag Basu, the film delves into the complexities of bittersweet relationships set against a modern backdrop, showcasing the different shades and emotions of love. It serves as a spiritual follow-up to Anurag’s 2007 romantic musical, ‘Life in a... Metro,’ which portrayed the interconnected lives of nine individuals in Mumbai.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, the movie is scheduled for theatrical release on July 4.

