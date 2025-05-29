Indian Army Recruitment 2025: Apply for Havaldar and Naib Subedar Posts by June 15
The Indian Army has announced a notification for recruitment of Havaldar and Naib Subedar posts under the sports quota. Candidates who have passed 10th class (Matriculation) and are between 17.5 to 25 years of age can apply. Applicants must have represented at national or international sports events.
Important Dates and Application Process
The application process starts from May 15, 2025, and the last date to apply is June 15, 2025, till 5:00 PM. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. There are no application fees for any category.
Age and Eligibility Criteria
Candidates should be born between September 30, 2000, and October 1, 2007. Age relaxation will be given as per rules. Only unmarried male and female candidates are eligible to apply.
Selection Procedure
The selection process includes shortlisting of applications, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), sports trial, document verification, and a medical examination.
Posts and Qualification Details
Havaldar (Sports Quota): Requires 10th pass with a valid sports certificate.
Naib Subedar (Sports Quota): Requires 10th pass with a valid sports certificate.
Physical Standards for Male Candidates
Height varies by region:
- Western Himalayas: 163 cm
- Eastern Himalayas: 160 cm
- Western Plains: 170 cm
- Eastern Plains: 169 cm
- Central Plains: 168 cm
- Southern Plains: 166 cm
- Gorkhas/Ladakhis: 157 cm
Running: 1.6 km in 5 minutes 45 seconds
Chest expansion: Minimum 5 cm
- Must qualify ditch jump (9 feet) and zig-zag balance test
- Weight should be proportional to height
Physical Standards for Female Candidates
- Minimum height: 162 cm with 4 cm relaxation for certain regions
- Running: 1.6 km in 8 minutes
- Chest expansion: Minimum 5 cm
- Long jump: 10 feet
- High jump: 3 feet
- Weight proportional to height
Application Submission Address
Send your application to:
Directorate of PT & Sports, General Staff Branch,
IHQ of MoD (Army), Room No. 747, ‘A’ Wing,
Sena Bhawan, PO New Delhi – 110011