Indian Army Recruitment 2025: Apply for Havaldar and Naib Subedar Posts by June 15

The Indian Army has announced a notification for recruitment of Havaldar and Naib Subedar posts under the sports quota. Candidates who have passed 10th class (Matriculation) and are between 17.5 to 25 years of age can apply. Applicants must have represented at national or international sports events.

Important Dates and Application Process

The application process starts from May 15, 2025, and the last date to apply is June 15, 2025, till 5:00 PM. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. There are no application fees for any category.

Age and Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be born between September 30, 2000, and October 1, 2007. Age relaxation will be given as per rules. Only unmarried male and female candidates are eligible to apply.

Selection Procedure

The selection process includes shortlisting of applications, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), sports trial, document verification, and a medical examination.

Posts and Qualification Details

Havaldar (Sports Quota): Requires 10th pass with a valid sports certificate.

Naib Subedar (Sports Quota): Requires 10th pass with a valid sports certificate.

Physical Standards for Male Candidates

Height varies by region:

Western Himalayas: 163 cm

Eastern Himalayas: 160 cm

Western Plains: 170 cm

Eastern Plains: 169 cm

Central Plains: 168 cm

Southern Plains: 166 cm

Gorkhas/Ladakhis: 157 cm

Running: 1.6 km in 5 minutes 45 seconds

Chest expansion: Minimum 5 cm

Must qualify ditch jump (9 feet) and zig-zag balance test

Weight should be proportional to height

Physical Standards for Female Candidates

Minimum height: 162 cm with 4 cm relaxation for certain regions

Running: 1.6 km in 8 minutes

Chest expansion: Minimum 5 cm

Long jump: 10 feet

High jump: 3 feet

Weight proportional to height

Application Submission Address

Send your application to:

Directorate of PT & Sports, General Staff Branch,

IHQ of MoD (Army), Room No. 747, ‘A’ Wing,

Sena Bhawan, PO New Delhi – 110011