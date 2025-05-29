ISRO Jobs 2025: 320 Vacancies for Scientist – Apply at isro.gov.in

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has officially released the ISRO Recruitment 2025 Notification for the post of Scientist/Engineer. A total of 320 vacancies have been announced for engineering graduates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, isro.gov.in, from May 27 to June 16, 2025.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Overview

Recruiting Body: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

Post Name: Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’

Total Vacancies: 320

Application Mode: Online

Official Website: isro.gov.in

Important Dates

Start of Online Application: May 27, 2025

Last Date to Apply: June 16, 2025

Last Date for Fee Payment: June 18, 2025

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: B.E./B.A tech in relevant engineering disciplines from a recognised university.

Age Limit: Maximum 28 years as on June 16, 2025

Age relaxation will be provided as per government rules.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Salary & Benefits

Basic Pay: ₹56,100/- per month (Level 10 of Pay Matrix)

Allowances: DA, HRA, and Transport Allowance as per central government norms

Additional Benefits:

New Pension Scheme/Unified Pension Scheme

Medical facilities for self and dependents

Subsidized canteen

Limited residential quarters (in lieu of HRA)

Leave Travel Concession (LTC)

Group Insurance

House Building Advance

Selection Process

The selection process will be based on:

Written Test / Interview (as specified in the detailed notification)

How to Apply for ISRO Recruitment 2025

Visit the official ISRO website – isro.gov.in

Click on the "Careers" section

Find and select "ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025"

Fill out the application form with the required details

Upload necessary documents and pay the application fee

Submit and save the application for future reference

Official Notification PDF

Candidates can download the detailed notification released on May 27, 2025, from the official website to understand eligibility, post details, and instructions clearly.