ISRO Jobs 2025: 320 Vacancies for Scientist – Apply at isro.gov.in
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has officially released the ISRO Recruitment 2025 Notification for the post of Scientist/Engineer. A total of 320 vacancies have been announced for engineering graduates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, isro.gov.in, from May 27 to June 16, 2025.
ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Overview
- Recruiting Body: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
- Post Name: Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’
- Total Vacancies: 320
- Application Mode: Online
- Official Website: isro.gov.in
Important Dates
- Start of Online Application: May 27, 2025
- Last Date to Apply: June 16, 2025
- Last Date for Fee Payment: June 18, 2025
Eligibility Criteria
- Educational Qualification: B.E./B.A tech in relevant engineering disciplines from a recognised university.
- Age Limit: Maximum 28 years as on June 16, 2025
- Age relaxation will be provided as per government rules.
- ISRO Scientist/Engineer Salary & Benefits
- Basic Pay: ₹56,100/- per month (Level 10 of Pay Matrix)
- Allowances: DA, HRA, and Transport Allowance as per central government norms
Additional Benefits:
- New Pension Scheme/Unified Pension Scheme
- Medical facilities for self and dependents
- Subsidized canteen
- Limited residential quarters (in lieu of HRA)
- Leave Travel Concession (LTC)
- Group Insurance
- House Building Advance
Selection Process
The selection process will be based on:
- Written Test / Interview (as specified in the detailed notification)
How to Apply for ISRO Recruitment 2025
- Visit the official ISRO website – isro.gov.in
- Click on the "Careers" section
- Find and select "ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025"
- Fill out the application form with the required details
- Upload necessary documents and pay the application fee
- Submit and save the application for future reference
Official Notification PDF
Candidates can download the detailed notification released on May 27, 2025, from the official website to understand eligibility, post details, and instructions clearly.