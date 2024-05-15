Sai Pallavi to Romance Vijay Deverakonda in Rural Drama?

According to recent reports, director Ravi Kiran Kola is keen on casting Sai Pallavi as the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda in his upcoming rural action drama. The untitled film is being produced by Dil Raju, who previously collaborated with Deverakonda on the box office flop 'Family Star'.

Vijay Deverakonda announced the project with Kola, known for Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru, on his birthday with the release of a concept poster. Rumors suggest that Kola has designed the female lead role with Sai Pallavi in mind, intending to give her character significant importance in the narrative.

If cast, the film would mark the first on-screen pairing of Deverakonda and Pallavi, generating excitement among fans. Pallavi has worked with Dil Raju's production house before, starring in 'Fidaa' and 'MCA'.

Whispers in the industry suggest that the potential title for the rural drama is "Rowdy Janardhan". However, production will not begin until Deverakonda completes his commitments to upcoming projects with directors Gowtham Tinnanuri and Rahul Sankrityan.

Despite Family Star's underwhelming performance, Dil Raju has chosen to back Deverakonda again, indicating his belief in the actor's talent and commercial appeal.