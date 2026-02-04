Sai Pallavi in Race to Replace Deepika Padukone in Prabhas' Kalki 2? Makers Clarify

Deepika Padukone’s departure from Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2 had created major buzz last year, sparking widespread speculation about who would step into the pivotal role of SUM-80. Recently, rumours suggesting Sai Pallavi as her replacement gained momentum online. Now, the makers of Kalki 2 have finally addressed the reports.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a source close to the production has confirmed that Sai Pallavi is indeed being considered for the role originally played by Deepika Padukone. The insider clarified, however, that no final decision has been taken yet. “Nothing has been locked at this stage. The team is exploring Sai Pallavi for the role of SUM-80 after Deepika’s exit, as they feel she could be a strong fit,” the source stated.

The insider further dismissed reports claiming that Sai Pallavi has already been finalised, urging fans and media outlets to wait for an official announcement from the makers.

Deepika Padukone officially exited the project in September 2025 after prolonged negotiations failed to reach a resolution. Reports suggest that she had already completed portions of her shoot for the sequel before stepping away. The exit reportedly stemmed from differences related to remuneration and working hours.

At the time, the makers announced the development via a post on X (formerly Twitter), confirming that Deepika would no longer be part of the franchise. While the statement wished her well, it refrained from detailing the reasons behind the split.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2 continues the ambitious sci-fi saga led by Prabhas. The ensemble cast includes Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and others. The first part of the film was released in theatres on June 27, 2024.