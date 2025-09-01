Rukmini Vasanth Bags Big Projects with NTR, Yash, and Rishab Shetty

Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth, who shot to fame with Sapta Sagaradache Ello, is fast emerging as one of the busiest names in Indian cinema. The actress has now been confirmed to star in Jr NTR’s much-awaited collaboration with director Prashanth Neel, as well as Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas.

Producer NV Prasad revealed Rukmini’s packed lineup during the Telugu promotional event of her Tamil debut Madharasi, which features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead and is directed by AR Murugadoss. Speaking about her rise, Prasad said, “When we cast her in Madharasi, she was an emerging heroine. Today, she is part of Kantara: Chapter 1, Jr NTR’s next, and Yash’s Toxic.”

Rukmini, who was present at the event, looked delighted as the producer praised her growing stature in the industry.

The actress is already making waves with her upcoming role in Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster. Her character poster was unveiled recently, sparking excitement among fans. The film is set for a grand multilingual release on October 2.

With three major pan-Indian projects in her kitty, Rukmini Vasanth is clearly on the path to becoming one of the most sought-after stars in South Indian cinema.