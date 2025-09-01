School Holiday Today, September 1: 5 States Shut Amid Heavy Rains!

The monsoon continues to unleash heavy rain across several parts of India, forcing multiple state governments to declare a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday, September 1, 2025. The move comes as a precautionary step to ensure the safety of students and staff as floods, waterlogging, and landslides disrupt daily life in many regions.

Jammu & Kashmir

Authorities have ordered the closure of both government and private schools. The state has been hit by continuous rain, leading to flash floods and landslides in mountainous districts. Officials said the shutdown was necessary to prevent accidents and allow rescue teams to operate without disruption.

Punjab

In Punjab, schools will remain closed until September 3. The state has witnessed widespread waterlogging and traffic chaos after days of relentless rain. District administrations have asked residents to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel.

Himachal Pradesh

Known for its vulnerable hilly terrain, Himachal Pradesh has declared school closures across several districts, including Shimla, Solan, and Bilaspur. Heavy rainfall has triggered multiple landslide warnings, making travel unsafe.

Telangana & Andhra Pradesh

In the south, both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have also announced a day-long closure of schools and colleges. Persistent downpours have left low-lying areas submerged, affecting transport and forcing authorities to put safety first.

Uttarakhand

The hill state of Uttarakhand has closed schools from Classes 1 to 12 along with Anganwadi centres in districts like Almora, Dehradun, Chamoli, and Nainital. Warnings of flash floods and landslides prompted the decision as rivers continue to swell.