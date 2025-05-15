Ravi Mohan Strong, Emotional Reply to Ex Wife Aarti Ravi: I'm Being Stabbed in Chest

Actor Ravi Mohan has broken his silence and released a strong four-page statement, responding to serious accusations made by his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi. This comes just days after Aarti published an open letter claiming that Ravi abandoned her and their children during their ongoing divorce.

Earlier this week, Aarti took to social media for the first time since their separation, saying she had stayed quiet for over a year to protect her children. She said she had been silently dealing with rumors and hurtful comments. Her post came after photos of Ravi at a wedding with singer and spiritual therapist Kenishaa Francis went viral, sparking more public speculation.

In her open letter, Aarti accused Ravi of walking away from his responsibilities as a husband and father. She claimed he hasn’t provided emotional or financial support and even said the bank has issued her an eviction notice, allegedly under his instructions. Married to Ravi for 18 years, Aarti said, “Being a father is not just a title. It’s a responsibility,” and asked the public not to label her as his ex-wife until the divorce is finalized.

In response, Ravi released a detailed and emotional statement denying her claims. He said that throughout the marriage, he faced physical, emotional, mental, and financial abuse. “I wasn’t silent because I was weak—I was trying to survive,” he wrote. “My life had become unbearable.”

Ravi made it clear that he still loves his children deeply. “I left the marriage, not my kids. They’re my pride and joy,” he said. He also claimed he hasn’t been allowed to see them and only found out about a recent car accident involving them when he was contacted to sign insurance papers.

Ravi went on to say that he was financially exploited during the marriage, including being tricked into backing a large loan taken by Aarti’s mother. “Even after leaving, I kept paying the bills until I realized the money might not be going towards my kids,” he explained, saying he is now financially drained.

Addressing the criticism he received for being seen with Kenishaa Francis, Ravi said she supported him during one of the hardest times in his life. He described her as a kind person who stood by him not for attention, but out of empathy. He asked people not to disrespect her or her profession.

While Aarti said she spoke out to protect herself and her children, Ravi said his statement was about finally speaking up after 16 years of silence. He said this would be his last public comment and that he trusts the legal system to sort things out. He also thanked those who chose not to rush to judge either side.

“Men can be victims too,” he wrote, ending on a hopeful note. “I’m finally at peace. I’ve never felt this calm and happy in my life.”