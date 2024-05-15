Rashmika Faces Severe Backlash For Her Comments

Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna faced severe criticism on social media for her recent endorsement of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu bridge in Mumbai. The actress praised the project, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January, calling it a "game-changer" for Mumbai's transit network.

"The journey of two hours can be done in 20 minutes," Rashmika said, expressing pride in the country's growth over the last decade. "India is the smartest country, I would like to say!"

However, her comments drew backlash from netizens who pointed out the lack of basic infrastructure in Mumbai. Coincidentally, Rashmika's endorsement came around the time when a hoarding collapse in the city claimed 14 lives.

Some accused the actress of being insensitive by praising the project amid the hoarding collapse tragedy. Others questioned her ability to advise voters, as she herself had not cast her vote in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Allegations of accepting paid promotions from the government were also leveled against her.

Furthermore, many countered that the current administration did not initiate the bridge project Rashmika praised; instead, it was the Congress government's initiative.

As the backlash continues, Rashmika Mandanna's endorsement has sparked a debate around infrastructure development, political allegiances, and the role of celebrities in influencing public opinion.