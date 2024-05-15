Babil Khan has a working birthday, spends it dubbing in studio

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actor Babil Khan, who is known for 'Qala', 'Friday Night Plan', 'The Railway Men' and others, is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday.

The actor doesn't intend to spend his birthday chilling or taking a day off from his schedule rather he is busy working on his birthday.

The actor headed to a studio in the Khar area of Mumbai to dub for his upcoming project. However, the specifics of this new project are under wraps.

The actor, who is the son of the late acting legend Irrfan Khan, turned 26 on Wednesday.

Babil was last seen in the streaming series 'The Railway Men' which is based on the monumental contribution of the railway employees in Bhopal and neighbouring areas in saving lives during the Bhopal gas tragedy.

Babil essayed the role of Imad Khan in the series who is the primary source of the lethal effects of the methyl-isocyanate.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.