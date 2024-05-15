Why Sumukhi Pendse compares role in 'Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak’ with a Jaya Bachchan character

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Veteran actor Sumukhi Pendse, who will be essaying the role of an antagonist in the upcoming drama ‘Pukaar-Dil Se Dil Tak’ shared that playing this character seems like taking on a role like Jaya Bachchan’s character in the movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

Sumukhi will portray Rajeshwari Maheshwari, who is the head of the Maheshwari family. She is a powerful figure, wielding a lot of influence over her family and their business empire. With a manipulative and domineering manner, she will go to any length to protect her family's legacy. Her unshakeable pride and egoistic nature only strengthen her conviction in her invincibility.

Talking about playing the antagonist, Sumukhi said: “Playing Rajeshwari seems like taking on a role like Jaya Bachchan ji's character in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. I am excited to play this character not only because it is multilayered but also because I get to portray an enterprising and strong-headed woman.”

For the unversed, Jaya played the role of Dhanlakshmi Randhawa in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's starrer romantic comedy-drama.

She further added: “Rajeshwari's manipulative personality will clash with the aspirations and goals of her loved ones, resulting in interesting confrontations, twists, and power struggles in this riveting drama. I'm certain that viewers will be gripped by the complexities of Rajeshwari as a negative lead in this compelling drama of love, fate and redemption."

Starring Sayli Salunkhe, Abhishek Nigam and Anushka Merchande, the show, set against the backdrop of Jaipur, follows the lives of a mother, Saraswati, and her two daughters – Vedika and Koel, who are tragically separated by a wicked scheme.

'Pukaar-Dil Se Dil Tak' will air soon on Sony.

