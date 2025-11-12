Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda to Share Stage at The Girlfriend Success Meet — Wedding Announcement Expected?

Hyderabad is abuzz with excitement as reports suggest that Tollywood’s most-loved pair, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, will share the same stage today. The occasion is the success meet of Rashmika’s recently released film The Girlfriend, which has received a warm response from audiences. According to reliable sources, Vijay Deverakonda is likely to attend the event as the chief guest, setting the stage for a highly anticipated public appearance together after quite some time.

This development has created a wave of curiosity among fans and media circles. Ever since rumors about Rashmika and Vijay’s relationship started making rounds, both actors have maintained a dignified silence, neither confirming nor denying the speculations. However, their frequent appearances together, social media interactions, and family outings have only strengthened the buzz that something special might be brewing between the two.

Now, with Vijay expected to join Rashmika on such a significant occasion, fans are wondering if this will finally be the day the duo makes their relationship “official.” Many are even speculating that they might make a big announcement, possibly about their engagement or marriage.

While there’s been no official confirmation from either side, the excitement is palpable. The Girlfriend success meet is expected to draw massive media attention, with fans eagerly waiting to catch every glimpse of the rumored couple together. Whether it’s just a friendly gesture or a life-changing revelation, today’s event could be one of the most talked-about moments in Tollywood!