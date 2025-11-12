Tamil Nadu Holidays 2026: Full List of Public Holidays and Long Weekends

The Tamil Nadu government released an official list of public holidays for 2026, offering several long weekends for its employees as well as the general public. This notification was issued by Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam.

This list contains 24 public holidays for the whole year, including national events, regional festivals, and major religious occasions.

While some holidays automatically result in three-day weekends, others can be stretched to four days by availing an additional day off. For instance, those taking leave on Friday, January 16, after Pongal on Thursday, January 15, or on Friday, May 29, following Bakrid on Thursday, May 28, can enjoy an extended weekend.

Meanwhile, festivals like Ramzan (March 21), Independence Day (August 15) and Deepavali (November 8) fall on weekends in 2026, meaning there will be no extended breaks on those dates.

The holiday calendar also includes important Tamil and religious festivals such as Tamil New Year on April 14, Milad-un-Nabi on August 26, and the Ayudha Pooja – Vijaya Dasami celebrations on October 19 and 20.

Further, April 1, 2026 (Wednesday), has been declared a holiday for Commercial and Co-operative Banks to mark the annual closing of accounts.

Following is the list of public holidays in Tamil Nadu for the year 2026:

January 1 (Thursday)– New Year’s Day

January 15 (Thursday) – Pongal

January 16 (Friday) – Thiruvalluvar Day

January 17 (Saturday) - Uzhavar Thirunal

January 26 (Monday) – Republic Day

March 21 (Saturday) – Ramzan (Idul Fitr)

April 1 (Wednesday) - Annual Closing of Accounts (Banks Only)

April 14 (Tuesday) – Tamil New Year

April 18 (Saturday) – Mahavir Jayanti

May 1 (Friday) – May Day

May 28 Thursday – Bakrid (Idul Azha)

August 15 (Saturday) - Independence Day

August 26 (Wednesday) – Milad-un-Nabi

September 5 (Saturday) – Krishna Jayanthi

September 17 (Thursday) - Vinayagar Chaturthi

October 2 (Friday) – Gandhi Jayanthi

October 19 (Monday) – Ayudha Pooja

October 20 (Tuesday) – Vijaya Dasami

November 8 (Sunday) - Deepavali

December 25 (Friday) – Christmas

This leaves people in Tamil Nadu with ample long weekends and festival breaks to plan their family trips, temple visits, or festive celebrations throughout 2026.

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