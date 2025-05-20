Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh's Rana Naidu Season 2 Release Date Announced – Check Now!

After creating a buzz with its first season, the highly-anticipated web series Rana Naidu, featuring Victory Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati, is returning with a bang through Season 2. Popular for its gritty plot and powerful performances, the second season is going to take it up a notch with more drama, suspense, and action.

The initial season, released in 2023, was a hit on Netflix India and caught the attention of critics as well as viewers with widespread critical acclaim. Capitalizing on that momentum, Rana Naidu Season 2 will soon be available to stream on Netflix from June 13, 2025.

Supported by producers Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global, the show is the creation of writer Karan Anshuman. Direction has been taken up by Karan Anshuman, Suparn S. Varma, and Abhay Chopra, promising a thrilling continuation of the high-stakes drama.

The new season boasts an ensemble cast of Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Arjun Rampal, Surveen Chawla, Kriti Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dino Morea.

With a gripping story and a powerhouse cast both on and off screen, Rana Naidu Season 2 is set to be one of the most eagerly awaited drops of the year. The audience can look forward to a ride of emotions and seat-of-the-pants storytelling when the series hits the ground in this June.