Gujarat ATS arrests suspect from Nadiad in cyber terrorism crackdown

Ahmedabad, May 20 (IANS) The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a suspect from Nadiad for alleged involvement in anti-national cyber activities.

The accused, identified as Jasim Ansari, has been taken into custody along with his associate, both suspected to be part of a broader cyber conspiracy.

According to ATS sources, the duo was allegedly involved in an attempt to target Indian government websites during 'Operation Sindoor'.

The suspects are accused of associating with anti-India groups with the intent to disrupt the official digital infrastructure.

Among the sites targeted was the Aadhaar card portal, which they allegedly attempted to hack. Investigators revealed that both accused are matriculation-level passouts who reportedly learned hacking through YouTube tutorials and other online platforms.

Despite limited formal education, they are believed to have acquired significant technical know-how to carry out cyber intrusions.

The Gujarat ATS is currently probing whether any sensitive Indian data was accessed or shared with entities in Pakistan during the operation. The investigation into the full extent of the cyber attack and the network involved remains ongoing.

Cybercrime in Gujarat has seen a dramatic surge over the past few years, presenting a major challenge for law enforcement agencies and the general public.

In 2023 alone, the state recorded approximately 1.21 lakh cyber fraud complaints, averaging about 333 complaints per day. These crimes led to financial losses amounting to Rs 650.53 crore, highlighting the growing sophistication and scale of cyber fraud operations in the region.

Despite the high volume of complaints, the conversion of these into formal First Information Reports (FIRs) remains alarmingly low.

Between January 2020 and May 2023, only 1,233 FIRs were registered out of over 1.59 lakh complaints - a conversion rate of less than 0.8 per cent. This points to systemic challenges in handling cybercrime cases, including a lack of resources, training, or clarity in processes.

In response to this growing cybercrime menace, the Gujarat government and Police Department have launched digital tools like the iPRAGATI portal to improve investigation tracking and communication with complainants.

