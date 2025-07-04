Ramayana’s Laxman Ravi Dubey: Net Worth, Businesses, Bungalows & Family

Ravi Dubey has carved a niche for himself in the Indian entertainment industry with a career that spans across television, web series, and now major Bollywood projects. Best known for his roles in popular TV shows like Jamai Raja, Saas Bina Sasural, and Tu Aashiqui, the actor is now set to make headlines again with his upcoming big-screen project—Ramayana. Slated for release in 2026, Ravi will be seen portraying the pivotal role of Lord Laxman in this epic mythological drama.

Ravi Dubey’s Total Net Worth

According to IMDb, Ravi Dubey, along with his wife and actress Sargun Mehta, boasts a massive joint net worth of approximately Rs 150 crore. The power couple owns a successful production house and a thriving music label that have delivered several hits, establishing their brand in both the television and film industries.

Luxurious Lifestyle: Bungalows and Brand Deals

Beyond acting and production, Ravi Dubey has made a mark in the business world. The actor owns multiple plush bungalows in Mumbai and Punjab, as reported by Mint. A significant portion of his wealth is also attributed to lucrative brand endorsements and advertising partnerships, which keep him consistently in demand.

Journey to Stardom

Ravi stepped into the entertainment industry with Stree Teri Kahani in 2006. Over the years, he steadily climbed the ladder of success with key roles in shows like 12/24 Karol Bagh, Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar, Ranbir Rano, and the hugely popular Jamai Raja. His performance in the web series Matsya Kaand further cemented his versatility and acting prowess.

Sargun Mehta: Ravi Dubey’s Better Half and Business Partner

Ravi’s wife, Sargun Mehta, is a celebrated name in the Punjabi film industry. Known for her standout performances in films like Qismat, Saunkan Saunkne, Kala Shah Kala, Cuttputlli, and Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne, she has earned critical and commercial acclaim. Together, the couple is seen as one of the most influential and dynamic duos in the entertainment world today.

What’s Next?

With Ramayana on the horizon and his business ventures continuing to thrive, Ravi Dubey’s career is on a steady upward trajectory. Whether it’s through compelling roles or strategic investments, Ravi continues to prove that he’s not just a talented actor—but also a sharp entrepreneur and trendsetter in the entertainment business.