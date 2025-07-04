Nasscom CEO Forum to boost India-US tech and innovation collaboration

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) To further deepen the India-US collaboration, Nasscom on Friday said it is launching the US CEO Forum at the Consulate General of India in New York on July 9.

The forum will bring together leading Indian technology CEOs and influential US stakeholders to drive high-level strategic dialogue across innovation, enterprise, policy, and talent development, the leading IT industry chamber said in a statement.

"The launch of the US CEO Forum marks a pivotal step in strengthening Brand India on the global stage. Indian technology companies are not only powering digital transformation across the US but also creating jobs, investing in local communities, and driving innovation that delivers real impact,” said Rajesh Nambiar, President, Nasscom.

This forum will serve as a strategic platform to deepen partnerships, align with key stakeholders, and position Indian tech as a vital contributor to America's growth story, he added.

The US and India share one of the world’s most strategic and future-facing technology partnerships. In an era defined by digital disruption, frontier technologies, and global rebalancing, tech collaboration has emerged as a central pillar of bilateral engagement, spanning artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum computing, digital public infrastructure, green energy, and resilient supply chains.

Conceived as a premier leadership platform, the Nasscom US CEO Forum aims to elevate India–US tech collaboration by convening a cross-section of leaders from government, industry, investment, think tanks, academia, and the Indian diaspora.

The forum aligns with the broader vision of enhancing trade and economic ties reinforcing the $500 billion bilateral trade target outlined by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the U.S President Donald Trump and underscores the pivotal role of the tech sector in achieving it.

The US CEO Forum will serve as a sustained engagement platform to reinforce the India–US tech corridor as a foundation for global digital transformation and inclusive economic growth.

The inaugural convening will feature prominent voices including Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant; Ambassador Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, Consul General of India, New York; Rajesh Nambiar, President, Nasscom; Amit Chadha, CEO and MD, L&T Technology Services; Amb. (Ret.) Atul Keshap, President, U.S.-India Business Council; Anuj Kadyan, Senior Partner, McKinsey; Jason Oxman, President and CEO, Information Technology Industry Council (ITI); Justin Reynolds, Director for Tech Policy, US Department of State; Lisa Curtis, Director, Indo-Pacific Security Program, CNAS; and Malay Joshi, CEO, Americas One, Wipro — alongside several global CEOs and US enterprise leaders.

More than a single event, the forum will drive ongoing engagements across US tech hubs such as Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Texas, building a strong network of champions for Indian tech in the US to foster growth, co-innovation, and policy alignment.

