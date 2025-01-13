Ram Charan's Game Changer Captures Little Hearts in Delhi!

Delhi State President Virendraa Sachdeva Brings Joy To 'God's Special Angels' With Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' Screening

Global star Ram Charan kickstarted 2025 with a bang with his latest theatrical release 'Game Changer'. Directed by acclaimed director S Shankar, the political actioner is receiving rave reviews from the masses and is also keeping the cash registers ringing at the box office, with an impressive collection of more than Rs. 300 crore globally. As the film continues to capture hearts of the audience across demographics, Delhi State President Virendraa Sachdeva chose to celebrate his birthday by treating 'God's Special Angels' with a theatrical watch of 'Game Changer'.

Virendraa Sachdeva took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share heartwarming glimpses of the housefull theatrical experience. Along with the snippets, he also penned a sweet caption, Celebrated my birthday by taking god’s special angels to watch @ramcharan and @advani_kiara’s movie Game Changer. The joy in their smiles and their excitement of watching a film on the big screen is a moment I will always cherish."

With a captivating storyline and dynamic action sequences, 'Game Changer' showcases Ram Charan in a powerful avatar, carrying themes of courage and perseverance. The film, helmed by S Shankar, has already garnered significant attention from the masses for its intriguing storyline, power-packed action sequences, impactful dialogues, production value, and strong performances by the star cast. Over the weekend, the film has collected over Rs. 300 crore globally. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Dil Raju Productions, and Zee Studios, Game Changer has hit the theatres in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.