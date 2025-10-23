Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela To Welcome Second Child, Diwali Turns Extra Special for Mega Family

It’s double the joy at the Konidela household this Diwali! Actor Ram Charan and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their second child, a year after welcoming their daughter Klin Kaara.

The joyous news was shared by Upasana through a heartwarming video from her Seemantham (baby shower) ceremony, which coincided with the family’s Diwali celebrations. She captioned the post, “This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love, and double the blessings.”

A Festive Family Affair

The video captured beautiful moments from the intimate gathering — Upasana looked radiant in a pastel blue outfit, surrounded by family and friends showering her with love and blessings. Beside her were Ram Charan and little Klin Kaara, adding to the festive charm.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha Konidela were also seen posing happily with the couple, radiating joy as they prepared to welcome another grandchild. The event also saw the presence of close family friends, including Nagarjuna and his family.

Recent Public Appearance

Just a few days ago, Ram Charan and Upasana met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ongoing Archery Premier League tournament. The Prime Minister lauded their efforts in promoting the sport, writing on X (formerly Twitter):

“Glad to have met you, Upasana and Anil Kamineni Garu. Your collective efforts to popularise archery are commendable and will benefit countless youngsters.”

Parenthood and Privacy

Ram Charan and Upasana became parents to their daughter Klin Kaara in 2023. However, the couple has chosen to keep their child away from the public eye. Speaking earlier about this decision, Upasana explained, “The world is changing so rapidly. Some incidents scare us as parents, but we also want to give our child the freedom to live. For now, we are happy where we are.”

With another bundle of joy on the way, the Mega family’s Diwali has truly become one of double happiness and endless blessings.

Also read: Ram Charan, Upasana Expecting Second Child: Seemantham Photos During Diwali