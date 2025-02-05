Ram Charan, Sandeep Reddy Vanga to Pair Up for Action Film Devil?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his blockbuster films, is reportedly set to collaborate with Ram Charan for an action-packed thriller titled Devil. The buzz surrounding this collaboration has been making rounds on social media, with sources suggesting that the film was initially offered to Mahesh Babu. However, due to his prior commitments, the project is now believed to have landed with Ram Charan, who has allegedly given the green light for the film.

Fans are particularly excited about the possibility of seeing Ram Charan in never-seen-before action sequences, which has further fueled the speculation. While the excitement grows, it is essential to note that these reports remain unconfirmed, with no official statements from the filmmakers or actors involved.

Currently, Ram Charan is busy working on the rural sports drama RC 16, which features a talented ensemble including Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyendu Sharma. The film is being produced by Vriddhi Cinemas in collaboration with Sukumar Writings and presented by Mythri Movie Makers. Renowned composer AR Rahman is handling the music for the project.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is focused on his upcoming film Spirit, starring Prabhas in the lead role. While fans eagerly await updates, the Devil project remains a subject of speculation, with no official confirmation yet. Stay tuned for more news!