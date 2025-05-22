Ram Charan’s PEDDI Lengthy & Crucial Schedule Begins In Hyderabad

Ram Charan is all set to ignite the big screen with his upcoming pan-India spectacle, PEDDI, a film that’s already stirring excitement across the country, with phenomenal response for the First Shot Glimpse. Helmed by National Award-winning director Buchi Babu Sana, this ambitious project marks a colossal collaboration between top creative forces and is shaping up to be a landmark moment in Indian cinema. Presented by the leading production houses Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, and produced on a massive scale by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner Vriddhi Cinemas, PEDDI begins its lengthy and crucial schedule in a gigantic village set in Hyderabad.

PEDDI delves into a raw, earthy aesthetic, and the production team has gone to great lengths to ensure an immersive cinematic experience. Production Designer Avinash Kolla, along with his team, erected a massive village set, where the makers will be canning a pulse-pounding stunt sequence and also some talkie portion.

"Happy Hanuman Jayanthi. Smiles, discussions, and hard work in full swing for our action-packed schedule @buchibabu_sana @divyenndu @peddimovie ," reads Ram Charan’s status on Instagram. The photos indeed see happy faces of Ram Charan, Divyendu Sharma, and Buchi Babu Sana.

With 30% of the shoot already completed, this new schedule will cover a significant portion of the film.

After the success of Uppena, Buchi Babu Sana returns with renewed ambition, overseeing every detail with precision. With a massive budget, the film is being mounted on an epic scale.

Ram Charan has undergone a stunning transformation for the role, sporting a rugged, rural look with long hair, a thick beard, and a nose ring. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady, while Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma are the other prominent cast.

R Rathnavelu is in charge of the cinematography, while the Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman scores the music. The editing is by National Award-winning technician Navin Nooli, while the production design is by Avinash Kolla.

The movie is scheduled for release on March 27, 2026, on Ram Charan’s birthday.