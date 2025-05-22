Ram Charan’s PEDDI Lengthy & Crucial Schedule Begins In Hyderabad

May 22, 2025, 14:40 IST
- Sakshi Post

 Ram Charan’s PEDDI Lengthy & Crucial Schedule Begins In A Gigantic Village Set In Hyderabad

Ram Charan is all set to ignite the big screen with his upcoming pan-India spectacle, PEDDI, a film that’s already stirring excitement across the country, with phenomenal response for the First Shot Glimpse. Helmed by National Award-winning director Buchi Babu Sana, this ambitious project marks a colossal collaboration between top creative forces and is shaping up to be a landmark moment in Indian cinema. Presented by the leading production houses Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, and produced on a massive scale by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner Vriddhi Cinemas, PEDDI begins its lengthy and crucial schedule in a gigantic village set in Hyderabad.

PEDDI delves into a raw, earthy aesthetic, and the production team has gone to great lengths to ensure an immersive cinematic experience. Production Designer Avinash Kolla, along with his team, erected a massive village set, where the makers will be canning a pulse-pounding stunt sequence and also some talkie portion.

"Happy Hanuman Jayanthi. Smiles, discussions, and hard work in full swing for our action-packed schedule @buchibabu_sana @divyenndu @peddimovie ," reads Ram Charan’s status on Instagram. The photos indeed see happy faces of Ram Charan, Divyendu Sharma, and Buchi Babu Sana.

With 30% of the shoot already completed, this new schedule will cover a significant portion of the film.

After the success of Uppena, Buchi Babu Sana returns with renewed ambition, overseeing every detail with precision. With a massive budget, the film is being mounted on an epic scale.

Ram Charan has undergone a stunning transformation for the role, sporting a rugged, rural look with long hair, a thick beard, and a nose ring. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady, while Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma are the other prominent cast.

R Rathnavelu is in charge of the cinematography, while the Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman scores the music. The editing is by National Award-winning technician Navin Nooli, while the production design is by Avinash Kolla.

The movie is scheduled for release on March 27, 2026, on Ram Charan’s birthday.


Read More:

Tags: 
ram charan
Ram Charan PEDDI
Ram Charan Peddi Shoot
Ram Charan Peddi Shooting
Ram Charan Peddi Shooting Hyderabad
Buchi Babu Sana
Peddi Shoot Hyderabad
Ram Charan Janhvi Kapoor Peddi
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor Peddi
AR Rahman
Advertisement
Back to Top