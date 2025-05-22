Heartbeat Season 2: When and Where to Watch It on OTT? What to Expect from Season 2?

The popular Tamil medical drama Heartbeat is back with Season 2, now streaming on JioHotstar. The streaming platform recently released a new promo, giving fans a quick look at what's coming up — including scenes of the main character, Rina, at work in the hospital.

What Is Heartbeat About?

Heartbeat takes place in a busy, multi-specialty hospital and follows the lives of doctors, interns, and other staff. The story mainly focuses on Rina, a surgeon’s daughter, who joined the hospital as an intern in Season 1. The show explores how she grows in her career while dealing with personal challenges and friendships.

What’s Happening in Season 2?

In Season 2, Rina is now a full-time doctor. The teaser shows her treating patients, helping junior staff, sharing fun moments with colleagues, and dealing with her complicated relationship with Arjun. This season will show a more mature Rina as she tries to balance her job and emotions.

