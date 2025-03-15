Ram Charan’s Birthday Special: Nayak Set to Re-Release!

Following the successful re-release of Orange last month, another blockbuster featuring Ram Charan is making a grand comeback to the big screen. The action-packed entertainer Nayak, directed by V.V. Vinayak, is set to re-release on March 27, marking a special treat for fans on the actor’s birthday.

Originally released in 2013, Nayak was a massive hit at the box office, with Ram Charan impressing audiences in a dual role. The film also features Kajal Aggarwal and Amala Paul as the female leads, while Brahmanandam’s comedy and Thaman’s chartbuster music added to its entertainment value. The movie is remembered for its gripping storyline, high-energy action sequences, and electrifying dance numbers that still remain popular among fans.

With the trend of re-releasing cult favorites gaining momentum, Nayak is expected to draw huge crowds, especially given Ram Charan’s immense fan following. The re-release will provide an opportunity for both longtime fans and new audiences to experience the film on the big screen once again.