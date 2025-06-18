Global Star Ram Charan is gearing up for his next big release, Peddi, directed by Uppena-fame Buchi Babu Sana. Following the massive success of RRR, Charan has been on the lookout for another blockbuster, especially after back-to-back disappointments like Acharya and Game Changer. This has placed sky-high expectations on Peddi, not only from Ram Charan himself but also from his ardent Mega Fans, who are eagerly waiting for his big comeback.

From the very first glimpse, Peddi has managed to ignite interest among film lovers. Ram Charan’s rugged village look and the rustic setting hint that the film is a North Andhra-based sports drama with intense emotional depth and action. The visuals and tone have already set the stage for what seems to be a power-packed rural entertainer.

Ram Charan’s Peddi Creates Buzz with Thrilling Train Fight Choreographed by Nabakanth!

Adding more fuel to the hype, recent reports suggest a massive train fight sequence is being shot for the film. This high-octane scene is being choreographed by none other than Nabakanth, the acclaimed action director from Pushpa 2. Buzz in the industry says this fight could go down as one of the most memorable action scenes in Telugu cinema. This update has already sent fans into a celebratory mood, raising expectations even higher.

Ram Charan Peddi - Iconic Train Fight Sequence: Pushpa 2 Fight Master Roped In

#PEDDI - A craziest & One of the Best Train Fight Sequence Loading..🔥🔥 Global Star #RamCharan full efforts and display under the action choreography of #Nabakanth ( earlier worked for #Pushpa) pic.twitter.com/VOxgNKuS9C — 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 (@BheeshmaTalks) June 18, 2025

Peddi also boasts a stellar ensemble cast. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is playing a significant role, while Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor stars as the female lead. Popular actor Divyendu Sharma, known for his role in the Mirzapur series, and veteran Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu are also playing crucial characters in the film.

With such a powerful combination of talent, story, and action, Peddi is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Telugu films of the year.