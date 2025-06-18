AP Mega DSC 2025 for 16,437 Teacher Posts: Response Sheets Out Today, June 18 at apdsc.apcfss.in

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department is set to release the response sheets for the AP DSC 2025 exam today, June 18. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 16,437 teacher vacancies across various categories in the state.

🔍 Response Sheets & Objection Window

The response sheets will be made available for different teaching posts, including:

TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher)

PGT (Post Graduate Teacher)

School Assistant – Mathematics

Special Education Posts

Non-Language Subjects

Candidates can download their response sheets online from the official AP DSC portal – apdsc.apcfss.in – and raise objections, if any, by June 24. It is important to check the responses carefully and submit any valid objections within the given deadline.

📅 Exam Rescheduling Due to Yoga Day

Due to the state-wide celebrations planned for International Yoga Day on June 21, the DSC exams originally scheduled for June 20 and 21 have been postponed to July 1 and 2.

The announcement was made by Mega DSC–2025 Convenor M.V. Krishna Reddy, who said the rescheduling was necessary to avoid travel issues for candidates.

Updated hall tickets with new exam dates and centres will be available on the official website starting June 25, 2025.

✅ Social Studies Exam Sees 95.11% Attendance

The DSC exam for School Assistant – Social Studies, conducted on Monday, witnessed an impressive 95.11% attendance. Out of 38,243 registered candidates, 36,372 appeared across 227 centres in Andhra Pradesh.

Anantapur recorded the highest morning session attendance at 97.84%

Chittoor led the afternoon session with 97.98%