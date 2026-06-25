Ram Charan Opens Cricket Stadium as Fans Chant 'Peddi'; Watch Video

Actor Ram Charan inaugurated the ACA International Cricket Stadium in Mangalagiri on Thursday, marking a major milestone for cricket in Andhra Pradesh. The event attracted huge crowds, with fans enthusiastically chanting "Peddi" slogans as the star arrived at the venue.

The newly inaugurated stadium is expected to become an important venue for domestic and international cricket matches in the future. Cricket officials and local leaders attended the ceremony, which was held ahead of the latest season of the Andhra Premier League (APL).

Ram Charan received a warm welcome from fans, many of whom were excited about his upcoming film Peddi. Videos from the event quickly went viral on social media, showing the actor interacting with the crowd and taking part in the inauguration ceremony.

The ACA International Stadium has undergone significant upgrades and modernization in recent months. The facility is expected to play a key role in promoting cricket and providing better opportunities for young players across Andhra Pradesh.

The inauguration added extra excitement to the Andhra Premier League, with Ram Charan's presence making the occasion even more special for cricket fans and movie lovers alike.