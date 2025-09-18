Ram Charan as Archery Premier League Brand Amabassador

Global superstar Ram Charan, who won worldwide acclaim with his powerful role in RRR, has now entered the sports arena. The Archery Association of India (AAI) has announced him as the Brand Ambassador for the first-ever Archery Premier League (APL), which will take place from October 2–12, 2025 at the Yamuna Sports Complex in New Delhi.

The APL is India’s most ambitious archery event yet. It will bring together 36 of the country’s best archers and 12 international champions, including some of the world’s top-ranked players. In a unique format, recurve and compound archers will compete together under floodlights — something never seen before in global archery.

For the AAI, choosing Ram Charan is more than just adding a celebrity face. With his worldwide popularity after RRR, he adds incredible visibility and credibility to the league.

“Archery is about discipline, focus, and resilience — values I deeply respect,” said Ram Charan. “The APL gives Indian talent a global platform, and I’m proud to inspire the next generation of dreamers.”

With Ram Charan on board, the APL is set to be much more than a tournament. It promises to be a grand cultural and sporting event that puts Indian archery on the global map.