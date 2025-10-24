Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela Expecting Twins: Official Confirmation by Shobana Kamineni

In a heartwarming announcement, Upasana Konidela’s mother, Shobana Kamineni, has officially confirmed that Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting twins. The news was revealed through a joyful social media post that quickly went viral, sparking an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and celebrities alike.

The confirmation follows the couple’s Diwali special video, which featured glimpses from Upasana’s baby shower attended by close family and friends. The celebrations beautifully captured the warmth and excitement surrounding the Konidela and Kamineni families.

Sharing the news online, Shobana Kamineni wrote,

“Diwali definitely came as a delightful Double Dhamaka as Anil and I get set to welcome Upasana Kamineni Konidela & Ram Charan's twins next year. My happiest time of the year got brighter at the thought of 5 grandchildren soon!”

The post also included a video from the Diwali festivities and baby shower, offering fans a glimpse of the joyous occasion.

Ram Charan and Upasana had earlier announced their second pregnancy through a joint Instagram post, expressing gratitude for the blessings and love they’ve received. The couple, who welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara, on June 20, 2023, are now preparing to embrace parenthood once again.

The celebrations saw attendance from several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry, including Venkatesh Daggubati, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Nayanthara, who joined the families to bless the soon-to-be parents.

Messages of congratulations poured in from stars such as Janhvi Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Trisha Krishnan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as fans flooded social media with heartfelt wishes.

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in ‘Game Changer’, directed by Shankar and co-starring Kiara Advani. Though the film received mixed responses, the actor is now gearing up for his next big project, ‘Peddi’, a sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana, slated for release in March 2026. He is also expected to reunite with director Sukumar for an upcoming film.