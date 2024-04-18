Pushpa 2 Sets All Time Digital Rights Record, Deets Inside

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' has shattered records securing the biggest-ever digital rights deal in the industry. According to sources in the industry, the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster 'Pushpa' has been sold to Netflix for a staggering base price of Rs 250 crore with the potential to reach Rs 300 crore.

This record-breaking deal surpasses the previous deal set by SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' which sold its digital rights for Rs 170 crore. Pushpa 2's digital rights deal is a testament to the growing demand and popularity of the Pushpa franchise cementing Allu Arjun's status as a true Pan-India star.

The source close to the development revealed that the contract is variable with the base pay of Rs 250 crore which may increase based on the film's box office performance.

"The modern approach is to start with a set price and increase it based on box office earnings. The initial price for the Allu Arjun movie is Rs 250 crore, but it could go up to Rs 300 crore depending on its success", the source said.

Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is eagerly anticipated by audiences across the country. The first installment of the franchise, 'Pushpa: The Rise', which was released during the COVID-19 pandemic managed to rake in Rs 125 crore in the Hindi market alone.

The digital premiere on Netflix is poised to ignite excitement and expand the fan base of the franchise, ensuring that a bigger audience gets to savour the saga of Pushpa Raj. With the production currently in full swing, the creators are aiming to conclude the shooting by May aiming for an August 15 release later this year.