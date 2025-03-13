Priyadarshi's Court: Hero Nani's Judgement Proves to Be Right

Hero Nani donned the hat of a producer and presented the film Court: The State Vs Nobody, featuring Priyadarshi, Shivaji, Sai Kumar, and others in the lead roles. The film's premieres received unanimous positive talk and rave reviews.

Nani has a keen eye for strong scripts. He is known for picking films with substance and elevating them with his powerful performances. The result is a resounding success at the cinemas. With his remarkable ability to choose aesthetic and meaningful subjects, Nani, as a producer, backed debutante Ram Jagadeesh's legal drama. This courtroom drama won critical acclaim, once again proving Nani’s impeccable judgment.

Having immense confidence in Court, Nani issued an open challenge to movie lovers and audiences at the film's pre-release event. He urged audiences to watch Court and boldly stated that those who didn’t like it could skip his next movie. Such a high level of confidence in a film is rare. With Court earning widespread applause and positive reviews, Nani has certainly reaffirmed his expertise in script selection and judgment.

On the acting front, Nani’s upcoming film is Paradise, directed by Dasara filmmaker Srikanth Odela. Recently, the team unveiled the Paradise glimpse—Raw Statement—which is intense and intriguing. Overall, Nani is successfully balancing both acting and production.