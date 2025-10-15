Prabhutva Sarai Dukanam Controversy: Women’s Associations File Complaint in Film Chamber

A controversy has erupted around the upcoming film “Prabhutva Sarai Dukanam”, written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Narasimha Nandi. Produced by Daiva Naresh Gowda and Parigi Sravanthi Mallik under the banners of SVS Productions and Sreenidhi Cinemas, the film recently unveiled its teaser, which has sparked public outrage over its alleged objectionable content.

According to several women’s association representatives, the teaser features indecent dialogues and misuses the Telangana dialect in a derogatory manner toward women. Expressing their strong objection, members of the Mahila Samaikhya group met with Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce General Secretary Damodar Prasad and submitted a formal complaint demanding an immediate halt to the film’s release.

Speaking to the media, Mahila Samaikhya representative Deepa Devi stated: “The teaser of Prabhutva SaraiDukanam contains vulgar and insulting dialogues against women. Is this how Telangana women speak? Moreover, such language being spoken by female characters in the film is unacceptable. Are we promoting our culture or destroying it? If this movie is released, we will not remain silent — we will protest and even lay siege to the Censor Board office if necessary. It is disappointing that a National Award-winning director has chosen to make a film that demeans women.”

Neeraja, added: “Filmmaking standards are falling day by day. In the race to make quick money, filmmakers are producing content that insults Telangana’s identity. The teaser uses the local dialect to humiliate women, which sends the wrong message to youth. Is this the kind of content we want in our society? If the film isn’t stopped, we’ll protest at the director’s residence

Dhanamma, another member, also expressed outrage: “Telangana women are known for their dignity and cultural values. The dialogues in this film are filled with obscenities. We demand that the film be stopped immediately, or we will protest at both the Film Chamber and the Censor Board.”

The delegation, including Deepa Devi, Padma, Neeraja, Dhanamma, Chandramma, and Naseema, submitted a written petition to Film Chamber General Secretary Damodar Prasad, urging him to take immediate action to halt the release of PrabhutvaSaraiDukanam.