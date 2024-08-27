Prabhas's 'Spirit' is scheduled for a four-year production.

Director Sandeep Vanga, renowned for blockbuster films such as 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Animal', has revealed an interesting update regarding his forthcoming film 'Spirit' starring Prabhas. In a recent interview, Vanga confirmed that pre-production work has already begun and that the screenplay is complete.

A four-year commitment.

Vanga indicated that he is working on two key projects, one of which is 'Spirit'. He will devote the next four years to these projects, with 'Spirit' shooting beginning this year and scheduled for release in 2026.

Prabhas plays a cop for the first time.

'Spirit' is a pan-Indian film produced by T-Series, and fans are excited to watch Prabhas portray a cop for the first time.

The film will begin shooting before the end of the year and will be distributed in a variety of languages, including Chinese and Korean.

A South Korean actor joins the cast.

To add to the excitement, South Korean actor Ma Dong-seok has been cast as the villain in the film. With a great cast and crew, 'Spirit' is predicted to be a huge success.

Fans eagerly await the film's release.

The story has gone viral on the internet, and fans are anxiously awaiting the film's debut. With a four-year production timetable, expectations are high, and 'Spirit' will undoubtedly be a film worth watching.