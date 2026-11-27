Pan-India star Prabhas is currently balancing two major projects, Fauzi and Spirit. While Fauzi is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Spirit is being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Both films have generated considerable interest among fans, as they mark two important collaborations in the actor's upcoming film lineup.

Prabhas has been focusing on Fauzi, a period action drama that is still progressing through production. Earlier reports suggested that the actor would complete a short schedule for Spirit before returning to Fauzi. However, the shooting plans appear to have changed in recent months. Reports in October stated that Spirit was continuing its shoot in Mumbai without Prabhas, as the actor was prioritising his pending commitments for Fauzi.

The makers have now announced a new release date for Spirit. The film, which was earlier scheduled to arrive in March 2027, is set to hit theatres worldwide on October 29, 2027. The announcement was made by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Therefore, the earlier report claiming that Prabhas would resume shooting for Spirit on December 15, 2026, should be treated as unconfirmed. No reliable confirmation of that specific date is currently available.

Spirit features Triptii Dimri as the female lead, while Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj are also part of the cast. The film is jointly produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. Prabhas is expected to play a police officer in this action drama, although the makers have kept several story details under wraps.

Meanwhile, Fauzi, which was earlier announced for a December 3, 2026 release, has reportedly been pushed to 2027. The makers are yet to confirm a revised theatrical date. The film stars Imanvi as the female lead and is backed by Mythri Movie Makers.

With both projects carrying high expectations, fans are keen to see how Prabhas' work schedules progress. Further updates about the remaining shoot and release plans are awaited