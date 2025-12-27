Prabhas to Grace The Raja Saab Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad Today After 3 Years

The upcoming Sankranthi release The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas and directed by Maruthi, is scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 9. With ticket bookings already open in the United States, the film is witnessing strong pre-release traction in overseas markets.

As part of its promotional campaign, the makers are hosting a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad today, December 27, at 5 pm. The event will be held at Kaitlapur Ground in Kukatpally, where a massive turnout of fans is expected.

Prabhas’ fan base had earlier made headlines by installing a towering 220-foot cut-out of the actor at the same venue on the occasion of his birthday, setting a new benchmark and reflecting the unmatched craze around the pan-India star.

The actor, who is known for maintaining a low media profile, is set to make a rare public appearance at the event. His previous film Salaar was released without any promotional functions, while he was last seen interacting with fans during the promotions of Kalki, where he introduced the character ‘Bujji’. Since then, Prabhas has largely stayed away from public events, preferring to keep a distance from open platforms.

Responding to fans who have been eagerly waiting to see him in person, the makers have confirmed his presence at The Raja Saab pre-release event. Producer SKN has officially announced that Prabhas will attend the programme.

This marks Prabhas’ return to the public stage after nearly three years, making the Hyderabad event a significant moment for both the actor and his fans.