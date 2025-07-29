Prabhas’ The Raja Saab to Release on December 5, 2025, Confirms Director

Prabhas is all set to enthrall audiences with his upcoming horror-comedy The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. The film features Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar as the leading ladies.

On the occasion of Sanjay Dutt’s birthday, the makers released a striking character poster featuring the Bollywood superstar. In the poster, Sanju Baba is seen in an aged look with long, fully grown hair and a classic moustache, portraying the role of Prabhas’s grandfather in the movie.

Slated for a grand release on December 5, 2025, in multiple languages, The Raja Saab boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Prabhas Sreenu, Boman Irani, VTV Ganesh, Sapthagiri, Samuthirakani, and many others.

Backed by People Media Factory, the film is being produced on a lavish scale. The music for the much-anticipated entertainer is composed by Thaman, promising a vibrant soundtrack.