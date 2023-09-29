Prabhas’ Much-awaited Salaar Gets New Release Date, Deets Inside

Hombale Films, the makers of Prabhas' Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire on Friday announced a revised date for the release of the much-anticipated movie. Earlier, it was announced that the Salaar movie will be released on September 28. Later, the makers changed the decision and locked in on a new release date.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter ), the Hombale Films announced that the Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire would now release worldwide on December 22, 2023.

Reports suggest that the makers had to change the release date due to some technical issues. The run time of Salaar movie is said to be more than 3 hours 15 mins, and the director Prasanth Neel is not happy with its length. The editors of the film are working on a few scenes to reduce the length of the film to roughly 2 hours 50 mins to make the story more crispy and captivating for the audience.

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju who will be seen in pivotal roles. Salaar will be released in multiple languages.