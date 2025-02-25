Prabhas Has Golden Heart - Helps Even During Tough Period

Prabhas is known for his generosity and caring nature, both on and off the sets. He ensures his co-stars and crew are well taken care of, often treating them to delicious food. Beyond this, he is also a silent philanthropist, always ready to help those in need.

Writer Thota Prasad recently shared a heartfelt incident that highlights Prabhas’ compassion. He recalled that in 2010, when Prabhas lost his father, Suryanarayana Raju, he was going through immense grief. However, even on the day of his father’s demise, Prabhas did not hesitate to help others.

'I was unwell that day, and despite his personal loss, Prabhas personally arranged funds for my treatment. He never talks about his kindness, but he always stands by people in need,' said Prasad.

Thota Prasad had worked with Prabhas in Billa, and they are now collaborating again for Kannappa, where Prabhas plays Rudra.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is also working on exciting projects like Raja Saab, Fauzi, Spirit, and Salaar 2.