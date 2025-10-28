Prabhas’ Baahubali and Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara to Face Cyclone Montha Effect?

Cyclone Montha is currently lashing the Telugu states with heavy rains and strong winds. While Telangana is witnessing scattered showers, Andhra Pradesh is facing relentless downpours across several regions. The coastal areas are in turmoil, prompting the government to issue strict warnings, urging people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Montha is expected to make landfall near Kakinada late tonight (October 28). As a result, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to continue across the coastal belt through Wednesday. Many low-lying areas are already waterlogged, and further inundation is expected. Weather experts predict that the cyclone’s intensity will begin to subside only by Friday.

However, as Montha grips Andhra’s coastline, Tollywood might be staring at an unplanned setback this weekend. Two big theatrical releases—Baahubali (Re-Release) and Mass Jathara—are scheduled to hit screens on Friday. Both films have generated moderate buzz so far, but with the cyclone disrupting normal life, the question arises: will audiences venture out to cinemas this weekend?

If the weather conditions persist, box-office collections could take a significant hit. Trade analysts are already speculating that the heavy rains might affect both Prabhas and Ravi Teja’s releases, especially in coastal Andhra where cinema footfall usually drives big weekend numbers.

Speaking of the Baahubali re-release, it’s a unique presentation this time — both parts of the epic have been combined into a single 3-hour-44-minute version titled Baahubali: The Epic. Bookings are already open, and cinematographer Senthil Kumar recently revealed in an interview that the re-release will feature a new, never-seen-before scene, adding to fans’ curiosity.

On the other hand, Mass Jathara, Ravi Teja’s 75th film, promises a typical mass entertainer experience. The trailer, though flashy, follows a familiar commercial format reminiscent of his earlier films. Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and produced by Sitara Entertainments, the film stars Sreeleela as the female lead. While expectations are moderate, the final verdict will depend on audience turnout—something that the cyclone might heavily influence.